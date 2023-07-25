Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.16. 818,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,866. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 386.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.69. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.20.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

