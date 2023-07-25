Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 300 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 152,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,375,360,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.92. 290,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

