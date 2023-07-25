Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 831,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after purchasing an additional 541,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after acquiring an additional 216,875 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,515,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 96,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,688,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 277,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,493. The stock has a market cap of $713.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.83.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

