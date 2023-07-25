Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,571,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,733,298 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

STZ stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,665. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $271.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of -148.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

