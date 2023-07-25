Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 105,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.