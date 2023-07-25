Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 781 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $175,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $175,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 988,468 shares of company stock valued at $209,911,436 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,760. The company has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a PE ratio of 593.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

