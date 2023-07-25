Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $418.53. 2,011,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $419.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.08 and a 200 day moving average of $380.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

