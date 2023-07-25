Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 928 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,001 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,201. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $277.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Shares of META stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.29. 10,121,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,607,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $318.68. The company has a market cap of $756.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

