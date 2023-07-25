Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.89. 343,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,834. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.23 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

