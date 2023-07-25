Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
Shares of KKPNY stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 168,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,752. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.
About Koninklijke KPN
