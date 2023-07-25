LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 127.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,013 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.64. 2,353,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.54. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.