LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $54.87 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Accenture were worth $54,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,691 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.00. 399,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,132. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $209.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.89 and a 200 day moving average of $285.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

