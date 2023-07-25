LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 166,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,038,000. Linde makes up about 3.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.76. 306,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $191.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $390.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

