Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $219,236,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 856,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.77. The stock had a trading volume of 353,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,691. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

