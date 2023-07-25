Lcnb Corp Acquires 283 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 377,554 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,303,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $5.18 on Tuesday, hitting $145.58. 1,072,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.17. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $178.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

