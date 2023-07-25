Lcnb Corp Acquires 510 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

PYPL traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $73.41. 3,891,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,986,511. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

