Lcnb Corp Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lcnb Corp lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.9% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.4 %

AVGO stock traded up $12.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $914.49. 610,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $824.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $686.38. The company has a market capitalization of $377.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

