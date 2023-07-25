Lcnb Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lcnb Corp cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,182,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,467,000 after buying an additional 1,767,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,569,000 after buying an additional 1,635,066 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,935,000 after buying an additional 1,155,693 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 888,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 814,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,018,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,242,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

