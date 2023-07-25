Lcnb Corp Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lcnb Corp lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.25. 4,002,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

