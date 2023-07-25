Lcnb Corp Has $974,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lcnb Corp lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.87.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $209.59. 671,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

