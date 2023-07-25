Lcnb Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 550,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,044. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.