Lcnb Corp Sells 3,430 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lcnb Corp lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. 10,020,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,349,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $140.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

