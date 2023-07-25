Lcnb Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lcnb Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWR stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,683. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.