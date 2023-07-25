Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $206.94 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.55 and a 200-day moving average of $173.61.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

