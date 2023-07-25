Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Luxfer also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.88-1.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LXFR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Luxfer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 160,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,678. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 72.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Luxfer by 619.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Luxfer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

