LWM Advisory Services LLC Buys 80 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $325.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.78 and a 200-day moving average of $302.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $326.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.