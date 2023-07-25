Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lessened by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,357,285 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.05% of Mastercard worth $186,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.11.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.30. The company had a trading volume of 372,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $404.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $381.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.