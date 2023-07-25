Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $71.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.56.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

MTDR stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.