McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $330.00 at KeyCorp

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.16.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $295.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.33. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

