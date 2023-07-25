Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 358,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,189. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

