Mendel Capital Management LLC Buys 203 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.10. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

