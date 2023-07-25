Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.53. 793,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,587. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

