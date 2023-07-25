Mendel Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,299,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,873,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

