Mendel Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $228.16. 324,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,279. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

