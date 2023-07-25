Mendel Capital Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $235.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.96.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

