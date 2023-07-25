MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 169.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,909,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,524.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded up $5.67 on Tuesday, reaching $1,204.10. 148,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,220.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,202.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $720.84 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

