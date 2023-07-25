Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.81-2.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.230-1.244 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,794. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

