Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,001 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $296.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $318.68. The company has a market cap of $761.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

