Metawar (METAWAR) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.35

Metawar (METAWAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Metawar token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metawar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a market cap of $47.23 million and $4.35 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00022493 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

