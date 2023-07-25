Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Insider Sells £40,065.50 in Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) insider Alan Scott sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.05), for a total transaction of £40,065.50 ($51,372.61).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Performance

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 713 ($9.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,604. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 639.80 ($8.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 768 ($9.85). The firm has a market cap of £455.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 697.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 698.15.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

