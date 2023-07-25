Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Insider Sells £40,065.50 in Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) insider Alan Scott sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.05), for a total transaction of £40,065.50 ($51,372.61).
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Performance
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 713 ($9.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,604. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 639.80 ($8.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 768 ($9.85). The firm has a market cap of £455.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 697.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 698.15.
About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust
