Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 3,569 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

