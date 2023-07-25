Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Magnum Opus Acquisition accounts for about 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 3.45% of Magnum Opus Acquisition worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPA. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $263,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OPA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. 2,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,516. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

