Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. cut its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 298,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 142,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 83,820 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Spinnaker Capital LTD lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Capital LTD now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

URNM traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 244,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

