Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Increases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1,961.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth about $84,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of News by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,601 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in News by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,098,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

News Trading Down 0.3 %

News stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. 2,261,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,202. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.