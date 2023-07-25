Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $27,000 in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 237.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XM remained flat at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,243. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.15 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

In other Qualtrics International news, CRO Bill Mcmurray sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 806,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,563,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $3,032,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,007,248 shares in the company, valued at $89,629,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Bill Mcmurray sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 806,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,563,981.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,100 shares of company stock worth $10,210,478 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

