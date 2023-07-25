Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $510,000 in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,331,000 after acquiring an additional 156,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,350,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,458 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,134,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Instruments Stock Up 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,805,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,964. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

