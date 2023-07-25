Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $255,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,856. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.