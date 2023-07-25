MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

MIXT opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.36 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.93. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 85.72%.

In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $124,359.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $92,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,323,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $124,359.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,205,325 shares of company stock valued at $347,948. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Stories

