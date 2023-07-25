Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.79. 392,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,238. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.76. The stock has a market cap of $312.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.