Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 305 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.7% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE opened at $521.46 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

